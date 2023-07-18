Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll - Port of Savannah, Cargo Operations

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-roll of Port of Savannah cargo operations, loading, unloading, and movement of shipping containers, Port of Savannah at sunset.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891556
    VIRIN: 230628-H-AT513-1002
    Filename: DOD_109788761
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    seaport
    trade
    Port of Savannah
    cargo operations
    CBP officer

