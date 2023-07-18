The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will conduct Operation Lethal Eagle II from 22APR-13MAY2022 at Fort Campbell, KY and Fort Knox, KY to test the division systems and increase readiness for contingency operations. Operation Lethal Eagle III provides Soldiers the most valuable asset needed to become experts in our craft and that is time. Leaders will be able to focus on building trained, disciplined, fit and cohesive teams in a field environment. We will become experts in field craft and become comfortable in what should be our natural environment as Soldiers of a light infantry division – the field.
