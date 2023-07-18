Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Lethal Eagle III

    CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will conduct Operation Lethal Eagle II from 22APR-13MAY2022 at Fort Campbell, KY and Fort Knox, KY to test the division systems and increase readiness for contingency operations. Operation Lethal Eagle III provides Soldiers the most valuable asset needed to become experts in our craft and that is time. Leaders will be able to focus on building trained, disciplined, fit and cohesive teams in a field environment. We will become experts in field craft and become comfortable in what should be our natural environment as Soldiers of a light infantry division – the field.


    Social Media Reels Format 1080 X 1920

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Lethal Eagle III, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AirAssault #Letsrendezvous

