    Coast Guard, good Samaritans assist 4 aboard vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew lowers a dewatering pump to a Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew to help render assistance to a 75-foot shrimping vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island, Georgia, July 26, 2023. The shrimping vessel and its passengers were safely transported to City Market Dock in Brunswick, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891546
    VIRIN: 230726-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109788582
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Georgia
    USCG
    Air Station Savannah
    Station Brunswick

