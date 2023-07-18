A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew lowers a dewatering pump to a Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew to help render assistance to a 75-foot shrimping vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island, Georgia, July 26, 2023. The shrimping vessel and its passengers were safely transported to City Market Dock in Brunswick, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891546
|VIRIN:
|230726-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109788582
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritans assist 4 aboard vessel taking on water near St. Simons Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
