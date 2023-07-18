NORFOLK, Va. (July 10 2023) - Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Sailors and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Marines man the rails leaving Norfolk Naval Station to start deployment.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891545
|VIRIN:
|230710-N-AG075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109788575
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Bataan leaving for deployment, by PO3 Alisha Gleason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
