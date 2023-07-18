Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan leaving for deployment

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alisha Gleason 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 10 2023) - Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Sailors and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Marines man the rails leaving Norfolk Naval Station to start deployment.

    Location: US

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Deployment

