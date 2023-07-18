LCID 2023 – Rapid Sustainment Office PEO Overview

Mr. James E. Lawrence is the Deputy Program Executive Officer and Deputy Director for the Rapid Sustainment Office, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
He is responsible for leading a lean organization to rapidly field sustainment capabilities by leveraging mature, new, and emerging technologies at the speed of relevance to improve mission readiness and reduce sustainment costs within the Air Force.
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) Life Cycle Industry Days (LCID) and Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry (WDI) will take place July 31 - August 4, 2023.
Both events will be co-hosted with Dayton Defense and will be held at the Dayton Convention Center, in Dayton, Ohio.
Though standalone events LCID and WDI are aligned to gain efficiencies in sharing information, collaboration, and discussion.
LCID focuses on the Life Cycle Management Center's future requirements, collaboration opportunities, and topics covering the entire acquisition life cycle and management across AFLCMC portfolios.
Historically, LCID has hosted almost 1,000 Government, Industry, and Academia attendees and every AFLCMC Program Executive Office (PEO). (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
