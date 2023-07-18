Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Lightning II arrive in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force F-35s have deployed to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 11:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891528
    VIRIN: 230726-F-HF123-2698
    Filename: DOD_109788327
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II arrive in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, by SSgt Christopher Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

