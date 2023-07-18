U.S. Air Force F-35s have deployed to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 11:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891528
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-HF123-2698
|Filename:
|DOD_109788327
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, F-35A Lightning II arrive in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, by SSgt Christopher Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT