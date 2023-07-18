Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senate Hears Combatant Command Nominations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Armed Services Committee considers the nominations of Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot to be commander of the U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Space Command and Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting to be commander of the U.S. Space Command. Both are testifying at the hearing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 12:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 891525
    Filename: DOD_109788280
    Length: 01:53:36
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Hears Combatant Command Nominations , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT