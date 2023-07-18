Senate Hears Combatant Command Nominations

The Senate Armed Services Committee considers the nominations of Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot to be commander of the U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Space Command and Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting to be commander of the U.S. Space Command. Both are testifying at the hearing.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 12:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|891525
|Filename:
|DOD_109788280
|Length:
|01:53:36
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
