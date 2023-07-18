Charlie West drops WVARNG SF

Soldiers in C Co, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), West Virginia Army National Guard, conduct free fall training from a 130th Airlift Wing C-130 J-30 Super Hercules onto Drop Zone Buckschmiddle in Reedsville, W.Va. This is the first time that the two WVNG units have conducted training operations together. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)
|07.16.2023
|07.26.2023 10:19
|B-Roll
|891523
|230713-Z-QM802-1001
|DOD_109788198
|00:07:48
|REEDSVILLE, WV, US
|2
|2
