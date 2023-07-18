Charlie West drops WVARNG SF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers in C Co, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), West Virginia Army National Guard, conduct free fall training from a 130th Airlift Wing C-130 J-30 Super Hercules onto Drop Zone Buckschmiddle in Reedsville, W.Va. This is the first time that the two WVNG units have conducted training operations together. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)