    Charlie West drops WVARNG SF

    REEDSVILLE, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers in C Co, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), West Virginia Army National Guard, conduct free fall training from a 130th Airlift Wing C-130 J-30 Super Hercules onto Drop Zone Buckschmiddle in Reedsville, W.Va. This is the first time that the two WVNG units have conducted training operations together. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:07:48
    Location: REEDSVILLE, WV, US 

    2nd Battalion
    19th Special Forces Group
    130th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    WVANG

