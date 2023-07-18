Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Integrated Defense Leadership Course students learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care skills and practice them in a high-stress environment during the July 2023 course at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891517
    VIRIN: 230718-F-KJ690-1001
    Filename: DOD_109788166
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    3P0XX Security Forces

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient
    IDLC
    Integrated Defense Leadership Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT