Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCLC TV: The Declaration of Dependence on Language and Culture for Integrated Deterrence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Welcome to the Air Force's Global Classroom! On this episode of #AFCLCTV, AFCLC Director Howard Ward discussed his new Wild Blue Yonder editorial entitled, "Stop Calling it 'Soft Power'! The Declaration of Dependence on Language and Culture for Integrated Deterrence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 10:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 891516
    VIRIN: 230726-O-XQ105-8244
    Filename: DOD_109788163
    Length: 00:22:43
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCLC TV: The Declaration of Dependence on Language and Culture for Integrated Deterrence, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    language
    USAF
    AFCLC
    AFCLC TV
    Integrated Deterrence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT