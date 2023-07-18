CORAL SEA (July 23, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires her Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 05:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891509
|VIRIN:
|230723-N-JO829-1101
|PIN:
|1101
|Filename:
|DOD_109787948
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CIWS Shoot, by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT