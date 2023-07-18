Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Tour De Diego Bike Race

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.23.2023

    Video by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Director of Morale Welfare and Recreation onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Todd Langdon, speaks about the importance of the Tour De Diego Bike Race for sailors and civilians onboard NSF Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Claros/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 02:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891507
    VIRIN: 230726-N-ET484-1002
    Filename: DOD_109787815
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    Cycling
    Navy
    MWR
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Tour De Diego

