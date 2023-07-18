Bilateral RAAF Tindal launches TS23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron, known as the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron, comprised of the 19th and the 199th Fighter Squadrons; Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lighting II’s from the No. 75 Squadron; and RAAF E/A-18G Growlers from the No. 6 Squadron; launch during Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Australia and demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)