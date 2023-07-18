Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral RAAF Tindal launches TS23

    RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron, known as the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron, comprised of the 19th and the 199th Fighter Squadrons; Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lighting II’s from the No. 75 Squadron; and RAAF E/A-18G Growlers from the No. 6 Squadron; launch during Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Australia and demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 00:38
    Length: 00:07:24
    INDOPACOM
    F 35A Lightning II
    F 22 Raptor
    TS23
    talismansabre23
    E/A 18G Growler

