Bilateral RAAF Tindal launches TS23

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron, known as the Hawaiian Raptors Squadron, comprised of the 19th and the 199th Fighter Squadrons; Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lighting II’s from the No. 75 Squadron; and RAAF E/A-18G Growlers from the No. 6 Squadron; launch during Talisman Sabre 23 at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 23, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Australia and demonstrates the capability to rapidly deploy and operate to accomplish a wide range of missions alongside joint and allied partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
|07.23.2023
|07.26.2023 00:38
|RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
