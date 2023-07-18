Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shothole Fire

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Fire Department, the MCAS Miramar All-Marine Hand Crew, and San Diego county firefighters and emergency services personnel collaborate to put out the Shothole Fire on East Miramar, Sept. 25, 2023.

    The fire, which was caused by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal detonation during routine training, spread 106 acres before being put out at 7:40 p.m., according to Josh Allen, the fire chief of the MCAS Miramar Fire Department.

    The fire was contained in East Miramar. It resulted in no injuries or structural damage in the area.

    The B-roll contains an interview with Anthony Hernandez, the division chief of the MCAS Miramar Fire Department.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 00:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891500
    VIRIN: 230725-M-TK732-1001
    Filename: DOD_109787622
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

