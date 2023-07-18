The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Fire Department, the MCAS Miramar All-Marine Hand Crew, and San Diego county firefighters and emergency services personnel collaborate to put out the Shothole Fire on East Miramar, Sept. 25, 2023.
The fire, which was caused by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal detonation during routine training, spread 106 acres before being put out at 7:40 p.m., according to Josh Allen, the fire chief of the MCAS Miramar Fire Department.
The fire was contained in East Miramar. It resulted in no injuries or structural damage in the area.
The B-roll contains an interview with Anthony Hernandez, the division chief of the MCAS Miramar Fire Department.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)
This work, Shothole Fire, by Cpl Nayomi Koepke, identified by DVIDS
