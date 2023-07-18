Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Sentinel 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIMA, PERU

    07.25.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. and partner nation service members assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force, conduct interoperability training during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23 in Peru, spanning the month of July, 2023. Resolute Sentinel is a 12th Air Force-led U.S. Southern Command field training exercise focusing on combat training and civil-military operations conducted in an austere environment to increase force readiness, improve interoperability, strengthen partnerships, counter malign influences and assure regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 00:08
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 891499
    VIRIN: 230725-F-IZ285-9000
    Filename: DOD_109787607
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: LIMA, PE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 23, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCSOUTH
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    RS23
    ResoluteSentinel
    ResoluteSentinel23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT