U.S. and partner nation service members assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force, conduct interoperability training during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23 in Peru, spanning the month of July, 2023. Resolute Sentinel is a 12th Air Force-led U.S. Southern Command field training exercise focusing on combat training and civil-military operations conducted in an austere environment to increase force readiness, improve interoperability, strengthen partnerships, counter malign influences and assure regional partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)