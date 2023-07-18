Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D conducts aerial refueling during Talisman Sabre 23

    NEAR ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct an air-to-air refuel for MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23 during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 near Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 21, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 05:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891497
    VIRIN: 230721-M-TH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_109787526
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: NEAR ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    KC-130J Hercules
    AAR
    MRF-D
    MV-22B Osprey
    TalismanSabre23

