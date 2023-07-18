U.S. Marines with Marine Refueler Transport Squadron 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct an air-to-air refuel for MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23 during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 near Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 21, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)
This work, MRF-D conducts aerial refueling during Talisman Sabre 23, by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
