    Why with the Wolves Episode 2

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this second episode of the Why with the Wolves series, Kunsan Air Base leaders reflect on the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement and how the Wolf Pack of today can strengthen relationships with Republic of Korea Air Force counterparts at Kunsan AB, ROK, July 26, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 21:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 891494
    VIRIN: 230726-F-UH796-3000
    Filename: DOD_109787456
    Length: 00:06:59
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why with the Wolves Episode 2, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    ROKAF
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    Korean Armistice
    Korean War Armistice Agreement

