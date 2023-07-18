11th Quartermaster Company Packing Operation

U.S. Army Parachute Riggers assigned to the 11th Quartermaster Company, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct packing operations on Fort Liberty, NC, July 25, 2023. The packing of chutes is in preparation for incoming field operations in the coming weeks. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 21:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891492
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-ID763-1234
|Filename:
|DOD_109787447
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
