    11th Quartermaster Company Packing Operation

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Parachute Riggers assigned to the 11th Quartermaster Company, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct packing operations on Fort Liberty, NC, July 25, 2023. The packing of chutes is in preparation for incoming field operations in the coming weeks. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 21:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891492
    VIRIN: 230725-A-ID763-1234
    Filename: DOD_109787447
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: US

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Parachute Rigger
    92R
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade
    11th QM

