Pennsylvania holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR - Washington (May 30, 2023) The gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Ohio (SSBN 735) holds a change of command ceremony May 30, 2023 at Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, Washington. Cmdr. Luke Kelvington relieved Cmdr. Michael Charnota as commanding officer of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891476
|VIRIN:
|230530-N-ED185-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109786901
|Length:
|00:45:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
