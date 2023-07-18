Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania holds Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR - Washington (May 30, 2023) The gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Ohio (SSBN 735) holds a change of command ceremony May 30, 2023 at Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor, Washington. Cmdr. Luke Kelvington relieved Cmdr. Michael Charnota as commanding officer of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891476
    VIRIN: 230530-N-ED185-1001
    Filename: DOD_109786901
    Length: 00:45:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania holds Change of Command, by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMSUBGRU 9

