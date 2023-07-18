Bravo Company MCMAP Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, execute Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 24, 2023. MCMAP is an integrated weapons-based system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield, and contributes to the physical, mental, and spiritual development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)