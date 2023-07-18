U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, execute Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 24, 2023. MCMAP is an integrated weapons-based system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield, and contributes to the physical, mental, and spiritual development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 18:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891473
|VIRIN:
|230724-M-HE928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109786855
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Bravo Company MCMAP Training, by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
