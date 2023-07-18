Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company MCMAP Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, execute Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 24, 2023. MCMAP is an integrated weapons-based system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield, and contributes to the physical, mental, and spiritual development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891473
    VIRIN: 230724-M-HE928-1001
    Filename: DOD_109786855
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    San Diego
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

