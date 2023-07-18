Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Candidate School Day 4 STX Lanes Practice Non-Narrative

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Xzavier Marte 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    National Guard officer candidates from multiple states belonging to the 205th Regimental Officer Candidate School travel in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to training areas to conduct situational training exercises as part of phase III of officer candidacy school on July 24, 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891465
    VIRIN: 230724-A-HB480-1001
    Filename: DOD_109786770
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer Candidate School Day 4 STX Lanes Practice Non-Narrative, by SPC Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Join Base Lewis McChord
    Officer Candidacy School

