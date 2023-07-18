Officer Candidate School Day 4 STX Lanes Practice Non-Narrative

National Guard officer candidates from multiple states belonging to the 205th Regimental Officer Candidate School travel in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to training areas to conduct situational training exercises as part of phase III of officer candidacy school on July 24, 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 16:27
|Category:
|Package
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
