    Burning with passion

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    For Justin Nava, attending Junior Firefighter Camp at Goodfellow Air Force Base set him on a path that would turn a childhood goal into a lifelong career.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 16:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 891453
    VIRIN: 230705-F-SA938-4823
    Filename: DOD_109786629
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Fire
    EMT
    Emergency Services
    17 CES
    Jr. Firefighter Camp

