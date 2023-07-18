Coast Guard birthday 2023

This video commemorates the U.S. Coast Guard’s 233rd birthday on Aug. 4, 2023. The Coast Guard operates under the Department of Homeland Security and conducts 11 statutory missions, including search and rescue, law enforcement, and ice breaking. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 15:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891445
|VIRIN:
|230725-G-XR638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109786488
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
