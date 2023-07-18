Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard birthday 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    This video commemorates the U.S. Coast Guard’s 233rd birthday on Aug. 4, 2023. The Coast Guard operates under the Department of Homeland Security and conducts 11 statutory missions, including search and rescue, law enforcement, and ice breaking. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891445
    VIRIN: 230725-G-XR638-1001
    Filename: DOD_109786488
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard birthday 2023, by PO3 Perry Shirzad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cutter
    search and rescue
    frc
    coast guard
    wmsl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT