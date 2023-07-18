President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 13:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|891428
|Filename:
|DOD_109786240
|Length:
|00:18:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Signs Proclamation to Establish Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT