    I Am NDW Profile - Mr. Gilbert Elliot

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Welcome to the premier of our “I am NDW” video profile series! This monthly series showcases diverse members of our command and gives you an in-depth look into their roles, responsibilities, personal and professional journey, and what drives them daily.

    For our first episode, we talked to Mr. Elliott Gilbert, deputy commanding officer of NSA Washington where he shared the legacy of military service in his family and his thoughts and reflections on the 75th anniversary of the desegregation of the military and its significance.

    July 26 marks the 75th anniversary of racial desegregation in the U.S. armed forces. On this date, President Harry S. Truman signed Executive Order 9981 banning racial segregation, declaring equal treatment "without regard to race, color, religion, or national origin.

