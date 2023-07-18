SIMTech Fire Apparatus Training Simulator

This video displays the SIMTech Fire Apparatus Simulator that was installed in the 21 CES/CEF at Peterson SFB.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 12:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891422
|VIRIN:
|230721-X-JC347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109786019
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
