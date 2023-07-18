Aerospace propulsion craftsmen replace KC-135 engine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891416" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Six aerospace propulsion craftsmen from the 121st Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Squadron replace an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, July 18, 2023. Maintainers are imperative to the mission of the United States Air Force by ensuring aircraft are in operational condition and able to be anywhere at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)