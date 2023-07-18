Aerospace propulsion craftsmen replace KC-135 engine

Six aerospace propulsion craftsmen from the 121st Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Squadron replace an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, July 18, 2023. Maintainers are imperative to the mission of the United States Air Force by ensuring aircraft are in operational condition and able to be anywhere at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 15:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|891416
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-TI419-9633
|Filename:
|DOD_109785850
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Air National Guard
