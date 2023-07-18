Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerospace propulsion craftsmen replace KC-135 engine

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Six aerospace propulsion craftsmen from the 121st Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Squadron replace an engine on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, July 18, 2023. Maintainers are imperative to the mission of the United States Air Force by ensuring aircraft are in operational condition and able to be anywhere at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman First Class Ivy Thomas)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 15:09
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 891416
    VIRIN: 230718-F-TI419-9633
    Filename: DOD_109785850
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Aerospace propulsion craftsmen replace KC-135 engine, by A1C Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    maintenance
    national guard
    aerospace propulsion
    engine change

