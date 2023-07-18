Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maps and Globes: The Army Geospatial Center visits the National Museum of the United States Army

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Douglas Caldwell 

    U.S. Army Geospatial Center

    The Army Geospatial Center visits the National Museum of the United States Army to see how they use maps and globes to tell the Army's story.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 11:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891413
    VIRIN: 230725-A-JU052-1001
    Filename: DOD_109785768
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Maps and Globes: The Army Geospatial Center visits the National Museum of the United States Army, by Douglas Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    maps
    museum
    NMUSA
    Army Geospatial Center
    National Museum of the United States Army

