NATO Interfly and joint airborne training take place at Ramstein – b-roll

U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft pilots, from the 37th Airlift Squadron, fly with German NATO allies during a large formation interfly at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2023. The large formation flight was made up of six C-130Js and one German air force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft to increase interoperability between U.S. and German allies and provided a platform to conduct U.S. Air Force and Army static line jumps at Ramstein drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)