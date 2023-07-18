U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft pilots, from the 37th Airlift Squadron, fly with German NATO allies during a large formation interfly at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2023. The large formation flight was made up of six C-130Js and one German air force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft to increase interoperability between U.S. and German allies and provided a platform to conduct U.S. Air Force and Army static line jumps at Ramstein drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891409
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-EX065-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109785591
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Interfly and joint airborne training take place at Ramstein – b-roll, by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
