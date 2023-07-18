Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Interfly and joint airborne training take place at Ramstein – b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft pilots, from the 37th Airlift Squadron, fly with German NATO allies during a large formation interfly at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2023. The large formation flight was made up of six C-130Js and one German air force Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft to increase interoperability between U.S. and German allies and provided a platform to conduct U.S. Air Force and Army static line jumps at Ramstein drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891409
    VIRIN: 230714-F-EX065-2001
    Filename: DOD_109785591
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Interfly and joint airborne training take place at Ramstein – b-roll, by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AirPower
    MissionReady
    GlobalGateway
    WeAreRamstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT