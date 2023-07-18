Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 AS performs airdrops in France

    RP, GERMANY

    07.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron conducted simulated cargo airdrops during a routine training mission over the Grostenquin drop zone, France, July 19, 2023. The 37th AS regularly performs airdrops with simulated heavy equipment in an effort to maintain their tactical airlift and airdrop skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891405
    VIRIN: 230719-F-YM277-1001
    Filename: DOD_109785505
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, 37 AS performs airdrops in France, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    airdrop
    C-130
    86 AW
    37 AS
    Grostenquin

