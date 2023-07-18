37 AS performs airdrops in France

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron conducted simulated cargo airdrops during a routine training mission over the Grostenquin drop zone, France, July 19, 2023. The 37th AS regularly performs airdrops with simulated heavy equipment in an effort to maintain their tactical airlift and airdrop skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)