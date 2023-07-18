Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron conducted simulated cargo airdrops during a routine training mission over the Grostenquin drop zone, France, July 19, 2023. The 37th AS regularly performs airdrops with simulated heavy equipment in an effort to maintain their tactical airlift and airdrop skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891405
|VIRIN:
|230719-F-YM277-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109785505
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 37 AS performs airdrops in France, by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT