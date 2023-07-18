Team Ramstein trains for heavy airdrop missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Team Ramstein collaborate with local U.S. Army partners at Ramstein AB, Germany, to conduct simulated heavy equipment drops over the Grostenquin drop zone, France, July 20, 2023. Team Ramstein operates with joint, NATO allies and partners to project air power, mobility and unity as the global gateway of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)