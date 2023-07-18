Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Ramstein trains for heavy airdrop missions

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of Team Ramstein collaborate with local U.S. Army partners at Ramstein AB, Germany, to conduct simulated heavy equipment drops over the Grostenquin drop zone, France, July 20, 2023. Team Ramstein operates with joint, NATO allies and partners to project air power, mobility and unity as the global gateway of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 08:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891399
    VIRIN: 230720-F-EX065-1001
    Filename: DOD_109785470
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Team Ramstein trains for heavy airdrop missions, by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AirPower
    MissionReady
    GlobalGateway
    WeAreRamstein

