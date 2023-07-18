Members of Team Ramstein collaborate with local U.S. Army partners at Ramstein AB, Germany, to conduct simulated heavy equipment drops over the Grostenquin drop zone, France, July 20, 2023. Team Ramstein operates with joint, NATO allies and partners to project air power, mobility and unity as the global gateway of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 08:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891399
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-EX065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109785470
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, Team Ramstein trains for heavy airdrop missions, by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
