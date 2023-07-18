Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Naples Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    230721-N-UF271-1002 NAPLES, Italy (July 21, 2023)- Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples held a change of command and retirement ceremony on July 7, 2023. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 09:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891395
    VIRIN: 230721-N-UF271-1002
    Filename: DOD_109785463
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Change of Command, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT