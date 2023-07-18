Russian unprofessional behavior over Syria - 23 July 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Russian fighter flies dangerously close to a U.S. MQ-9 before deploying flares from a position directly over an MQ-9 drone on a defeat-ISIS mission in Syria July 23, 2023. One of the Russian flares struck the MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller. Despite the damage, the aircraft was able to return to its home base.