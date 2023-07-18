Russian unprofessional behavior over Syria - 23 July 2023

A Russian fighter flies dangerously close to a U.S. MQ-9 before deploying flares from a position directly over an MQ-9 drone on a defeat-ISIS mission in Syria July 23, 2023. One of the Russian flares struck the MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller. Despite the damage, the aircraft was able to return to its home base.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 11:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891394
|VIRIN:
|230723-F-F3301-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_109785439
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SY
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
