    Russian unprofessional behavior over Syria - 23 July 2023

    SYRIA

    07.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A Russian fighter flies dangerously close to a U.S. MQ-9 before deploying flares from a position directly over an MQ-9 drone on a defeat-ISIS mission in Syria July 23, 2023. One of the Russian flares struck the MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller. Despite the damage, the aircraft was able to return to its home base.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 11:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891394
    VIRIN: 230723-F-F3301-1007
    Filename: DOD_109785439
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SY

    USAF

