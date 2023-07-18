Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobility Rodeo FB Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Cooley, the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, speaks about the Mobility Rodeo that was hosted on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 11, 2023. The rodeo was a two-day event in which 120 Airmen and partners came together to compete in Ready Airman Training objectives and functional aerial port and maintenance tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891389
    VIRIN: 230711-F-VM922-1006
    Filename: DOD_109785353
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Rodeo FB Reel, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein
    Air Mobility
    521st AMOW
    Mobility Guardian 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT