Mobility Rodeo FB Reel

U.S. Air Force Col. Dan Cooley, the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, speaks about the Mobility Rodeo that was hosted on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 11, 2023. The rodeo was a two-day event in which 120 Airmen and partners came together to compete in Ready Airman Training objectives and functional aerial port and maintenance tasks. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)