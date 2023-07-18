Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Tries: Wakeboarding

    GERMANY

    07.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    DJ Bean, DJ Pacifico, and DJ Baby J from AFN Spangdahlem participates in the Outdoor Recreation class for Intro to Wakeboarding. Throughout the AFN Tries series, different career fields around Spangdahlem Air Base will be highlighted to showcase all the unique efforts and contributions to the 52nd Fighter Wing's mission.

    Location: DE

    Outdoor Recreation
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Wakeboarding
    AFN Tries
    A1C Isabella Ortega

