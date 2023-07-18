MHS Genesis comes to the Liberty Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. David Taylor, 48th Surgical Operations Squadron chief otolaryngologist explains the benefits of Military Health System (MHS) Genesis at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2023. MHS Genesis is planned to roll out at the Liberty Wing in September 2023, which is designed to ensure better communication about your health to all members of your medical team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Delanie Brown)