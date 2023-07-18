Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Genesis comes to the Liberty Wing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.07.2023

    Video by Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. David Taylor, 48th Surgical Operations Squadron chief otolaryngologist explains the benefits of Military Health System (MHS) Genesis at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2023. MHS Genesis is planned to roll out at the Liberty Wing in September 2023, which is designed to ensure better communication about your health to all members of your medical team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Delanie Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 08:26
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    medical
    Med Group
    Liberty Wing
    48 Fighter Wing
    MHS Genesis
    48 Medical Group

