    Why Do You Serve: Episode V

    RP, GERMANY

    07.25.2023

    Video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Dicenzo, 5-7 ADA Launching Station Operator and Maintainer, shares why he continues to serve after his reenlistment ceremony July 20 in Sembach, Germany. Dicienzo took the oath to continue the Army lineage in his family. (U.S. Army video Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 05:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891386
    VIRIN: 230725-A-JK865-7265
    Filename: DOD_109785311
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Do You Serve: Episode V, by SPC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    Beallyoucanbe

