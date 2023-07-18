U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Dicenzo, 5-7 ADA Launching Station Operator and Maintainer, shares why he continues to serve after his reenlistment ceremony July 20 in Sembach, Germany. Dicienzo took the oath to continue the Army lineage in his family. (U.S. Army video Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 05:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891386
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-JK865-7265
|Filename:
|DOD_109785311
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why Do You Serve: Episode V, by SPC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
