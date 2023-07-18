Why Do You Serve: Episode V

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Dicenzo, 5-7 ADA Launching Station Operator and Maintainer, shares why he continues to serve after his reenlistment ceremony July 20 in Sembach, Germany. Dicienzo took the oath to continue the Army lineage in his family. (U.S. Army video Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)