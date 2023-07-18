Talisman Sabre 23 | 1st SFG (A) Green Berets high altitude-high opening jump and infiltration training B-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct high altitude-high opening jump and infiltration training during Talisman Sabre 23 near Proserpine, Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2023. Australia, the United States, and other Ally and partner forces use this exercise to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges. The exercise is a major undertaking that reflects the strength and priority of our alliances, strategic partnerships, and ongoing military relationships. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Cameron) (This imagery has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable insignias and individuals.)