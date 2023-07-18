Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 23 | 1st SFG (A) Green Berets high altitude-high opening jump and infiltration training B-roll package

    PROSERPINE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct high altitude-high opening jump and infiltration training during Talisman Sabre 23 near Proserpine, Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2023. Australia, the United States, and other Ally and partner forces use this exercise to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges. The exercise is a major undertaking that reflects the strength and priority of our alliances, strategic partnerships, and ongoing military relationships. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Cameron) (This imagery has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable insignias and individuals.)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 01:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891382
    VIRIN: 230721-A-DZ781-2001
    Filename: DOD_109785111
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: PROSERPINE, QLD, AU 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    SOF
    1st SFG (A)
    SOFInThePacific
    TalismanSabre23

