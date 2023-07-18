Television news story about Lego Lab at the Yokota Air Base library and how the program enriches the lives children and their parents.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 01:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891379
|VIRIN:
|230721-F-CV974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109785083
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
