    Lego Lab

    JAPAN

    07.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    AFN Tokyo

    Television news story about Lego Lab at the Yokota Air Base library and how the program enriches the lives children and their parents.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 01:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891379
    VIRIN: 230721-F-CV974-1001
    Filename: DOD_109785083
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Lego Lab, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    Yokota
    Library
    Military children
    Lego

