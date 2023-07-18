Guyana Defense Force Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, visits the Mexican navy ocean patrol vessel Veracruz (PO-154) during a battlefield circulation of Tradewinds 2023, July 17, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 00:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891377
|VIRIN:
|230724-A-JF826-1004
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_109785037
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guyana Defense Force Chief of Staff visits Mexican navy ship Veracruz, by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
