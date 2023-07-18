Instructors teach Human Rights, Humanitarian Law and Women, Peace, and Security aboard Mexican Navy vessel

Instructors from U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Inter American Defense College and the Dominican Republic army teach Human Rights, Humanitarian Law and Women, Peace, and Security to Mexican navy sailors aboard the Mexican navy ocean patrol vessel Veracruz (PO-154) during Tradewinds 2023, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
