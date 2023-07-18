Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Instructors teach Human Rights, Humanitarian Law and Women, Peace, and Security aboard Mexican Navy vessel

    GUYANA

    07.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Instructors from U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Inter American Defense College and the Dominican Republic army teach Human Rights, Humanitarian Law and Women, Peace, and Security to Mexican navy sailors aboard the Mexican navy ocean patrol vessel Veracruz (PO-154) during Tradewinds 2023, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 00:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891376
    VIRIN: 230724-A-JF826-1003
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_109785021
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: GY

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Instructors teach Human Rights, Humanitarian Law and Women, Peace, and Security aboard Mexican Navy vessel, by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Human Rights
    Women Peace and Security
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23
    Humanitarian Law
    Ejercito de Republica Dominicana

