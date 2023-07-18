Instructors teach Human Rights, Humanitarian Law and Women, Peace, and Security aboard Mexican Navy vessel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891376" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Instructors from U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Inter American Defense College and the Dominican Republic army teach Human Rights, Humanitarian Law and Women, Peace, and Security to Mexican navy sailors aboard the Mexican navy ocean patrol vessel Veracruz (PO-154) during Tradewinds 2023, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)