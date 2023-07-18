Tradewinds participants conduct jungle and TCCC training in Guyana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tradewinds participants conduct jungle training at the Col. Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School and tactical combat casualty care training at Camp Seweyo, Guyana, July 17, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)