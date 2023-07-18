Tradewinds participants conduct jungle training at the Col. Robert Mitchell Jungle and Amphibious Training School and tactical combat casualty care training at Camp Seweyo, Guyana, July 17, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|07.16.2023
|07.25.2023 00:49
|B-Roll
|891375
|230724-A-JF826-1005
|1
|DOD_109785006
|00:02:59
|GY
|1
|1
This work, Tradewinds participants conduct jungle and TCCC training in Guyana, by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
