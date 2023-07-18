Mexican navy sailors help repair Guyana Defense Force coast guard boat

Mexican navy sailors, assigned to the Mexican navy ocean patrol vessel Veracruz (PO-154), help repair Guyana Defense Force coast guard boat after the two vessels collided during TRADEWINDS 23 in Guyana, July 17, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
|07.17.2023
|07.25.2023 00:49
|B-Roll
|891374
|230724-A-JF826-1002
|2
|DOD_109785005
|00:02:11
|GY
|1
|1
