Tradewinds 23 participants ride on Guyana Defense Force coast guard boat

Human Rights, Humanitarian Law and Women, Peace and Security instructors from U.S. Southern Command, Inter American Defense College and the Dominican Republic army and U.S. Coast Guard service members ride on a Guyana Defense Force coast guard boat during Tradewinds 23 in Guyana, July 17, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)
Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
Date Posted:
|07.25.2023 00:48
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891373
|VIRIN:
|230724-A-JF826-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109785004
Length:
|00:01:23
Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
