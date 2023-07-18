Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 23 participants ride on Guyana Defense Force coast guard boat

    GUYANA

    07.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Human Rights, Humanitarian Law and Women, Peace and Security instructors from U.S. Southern Command, Inter American Defense College and the Dominican Republic army and U.S. Coast Guard service members ride on a Guyana Defense Force coast guard boat during Tradewinds 23 in Guyana, July 17, 2023. TRADEWINDS is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability, promote human rights, as well as increase all participants' training capacity and capability to mitigate, plan for and respond to crises and security threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 00:48
    This work, Tradewinds 23 participants ride on Guyana Defense Force coast guard boat, by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Southern Command
    Guyana Defense Force
    Dominican Republic army
    Tradewinds 2023
    TW23
    Inter American Defense College

