    Koalafied News: ADF, U.S. Combined Joint Theater Medical Component Vol. 1

    BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    Australian Defence Force and U.S. Troops bond while establishing the first ever ADF and U.S. Combined Joint Theater Medical Component during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, in Australia. The CJTMC coordinates and synchronizes health service and support across the Australian continent, which is nearly the size of the mainland of the U.S. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 01:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891371
    VIRIN: 230725-A-XH946-1000
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109784982
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: BRISBANE, QLD, AU 
    Hometown: BRISBANE, QLD, AU
    Hometown: SYDNEY, NSW, AU
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Hometown: OAK CLIFF, TX, US

