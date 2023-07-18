B-roll of members of the U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) loading equipment on to a C-17 Globemaster III for transport to RAAF Base Tindal from RAAF Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bi-lateral exercise between Australia and the U.S. with this iteration including the largest geographic area and most complex multi-domain high-end training between U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force than ever before.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 23:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891367
|VIRIN:
|230722-F-VH066-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109784869
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|ROYA AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Combined members load, transport Airmen for Talisman Sabre 23, by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
