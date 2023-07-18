Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined members load, transport Airmen for Talisman Sabre 23

    ROYA AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    B-roll of members of the U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) loading equipment on to a C-17 Globemaster III for transport to RAAF Base Tindal from RAAF Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bi-lateral exercise between Australia and the U.S. with this iteration including the largest geographic area and most complex multi-domain high-end training between U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force than ever before.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 23:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891367
    VIRIN: 230722-F-VH066-2001
    Filename: DOD_109784869
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: ROYA AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined members load, transport Airmen for Talisman Sabre 23, by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    RAAF
    USAF
    talismansabre23

