Combined members load, transport Airmen for Talisman Sabre 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891367" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of members of the U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) loading equipment on to a C-17 Globemaster III for transport to RAAF Base Tindal from RAAF Base Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bi-lateral exercise between Australia and the U.S. with this iteration including the largest geographic area and most complex multi-domain high-end training between U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force than ever before.