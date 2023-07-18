Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Candidacy School 2023 Leadership Reaction Course Non-Narrative

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Xzavier Marte 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    National Guard officer candidates of the 205th Regimental Officer candidate School from multiple states conduct field leadership reaction courses on July 22, 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

    Illinois Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Join Base Lewis McChord
    Officer Candidacy School

