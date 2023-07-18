Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Cadets Visit MacDill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, as part of a summer immersion program. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 18:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891362
    VIRIN: 230724-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_109784564
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Cadets Visit MacDill, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    MacDill
    cadets
    Air Force
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT