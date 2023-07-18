USAFA Cadets Visit MacDill

U.S. Air Force Academy cadets visit MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, as part of a summer immersion program. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 18:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891362
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109784564
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
