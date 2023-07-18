Officer Candidate School Phase III STX Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army National Guard officer candidates descend in a UH-47 Chinook during Phase III of Officer Candidate School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. July 24, 2023. During the course of Phase III, candidates will be evaluated on leadership skills by the instructors of 2nd Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute, Washington Army National Guard. Upon completion of Phase III, the candidates will receive their commission as second lieutenants. (U.S. National Guard video by Spc. Ryan Dunn)