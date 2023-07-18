Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Candidate School Phase III STX Lanes

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Ryan Dunn 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Army National Guard officer candidates descend in a UH-47 Chinook during Phase III of Officer Candidate School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. July 24, 2023. During the course of Phase III, candidates will be evaluated on leadership skills by the instructors of 2nd Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute, Washington Army National Guard. Upon completion of Phase III, the candidates will receive their commission as second lieutenants. (U.S. National Guard video by Spc. Ryan Dunn)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 19:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891361
    VIRIN: 230724-A-HV434-6035
    Filename: DOD_109784532
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: WA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Leadership
    Officer Candidate School
    Training
    Army national guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    UH-47

